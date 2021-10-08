3-storey building collapses in Bengaluru, 3rd such incident in 11 days

Bengaluru: A three-storey building in Kasturi Nagar in Bangalore collapsed on Thursday afternoon, the third such incident in the last two weeks.

According to the officials, there were no injuries or fatalities. Residents were quickly evacuated after a tilt in the structure was discovered early in the morning. Only three of the building’s eight flats were occupied. The collapse was caused by a faulty foundation.

As the structure came falling down, locals were spotted fleeing the area. Officials from the municipal government and the fire department were on the scene assessing the damage and clearing the wreckage.

Bengaluru’s municipal commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, has urged the zonal commissioners to form committees to assess and identify potentially dangerous structures, as well as those constructed in violation of the law.

On September 27, a 70-year-old building in Bengaluru’s Lakkasandra district collapsed and over 50 people narrowly escaped. On Wednesday, seven members of a family were killed when a structure in the village of Belagavi collapsed due to heavy rain.