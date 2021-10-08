‘Chats in Aryan’s mobile are about football, football does not contain drugs’: Lawyer

New Delhi: The anti-drugs agency’s claims that WhatsApp messages obtained from Aryan Khan’s mobile indicating the involvement of an international supplier network, are completely baseless, said Aryan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde.

The Narcotics Control Bureau told the court that it needs to retain Aryan Khan in custody so that it can cross-examine him and Achit Kumar, who is accused of supplying drugs to Aryan. However, Khan’s counsel contended that it had plenty of time to do so.

‘How long does it take them to download the chats? The chats are about football, and football does not contain any drugs,’ Maneshinde told the court.

Also Read: Shameful politics being played out: Raveena Tandon as Aryan sent to 14-day custody

Aryan Khan was apprehended on Saturday during a raid on a cruise ship bound for Goa from Mumbai. 16 people have been arrested so far, including those who assisted in the event’s planning. The court dismissed the request for an extension of custody and ordered Aryan Khan and the other defendants to be held in judicial custody.

Shah Rukh Khan has not commented on the investigation, whether directly or through his representatives and lawyers.