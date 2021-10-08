Rohingya refugees moved to an island: Bangladesh.

Bangladesh plans to send more than 81,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh has sealed and agreement with the United Nations to provide help, officials stated on Friday.

More than 19,000 Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already been relocated from the crowded camps in the mainland to the island of Bhashan Char, despite the doubts and confusions raised by aid organisations, officials said.

Shah Rezwan Hayat, the refugee commissioner of Bangladesh told the media that once the monsoon storms that beat up Bay of Bengal every year is gone, tens of thousands more of refugees would be relocated in November.

Rezwan Hayat stated that they were aiming to relocate some 81,000 Rohingya refugees to the island of Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the quota of 100,000.

Around 20 years ago, the government had built shelters on the island that has an area of 53 square kilometers and was formed by deposits of tidal silt. About 350 million US dollar was spent on the project.

The island which is more than 60 kilometers away from the mainland of Bangladesh has an inhospitable weather. Some of the Rohingya refugee groups said that they were forced to relocate to the island.