Gulf country released updated ‘Red List’ of countries

Manama: Bahrain has updated the ‘Red List’ of countries. 11 countries were removed from the list and one country was added to it. The new list will come into effect from October 10.

Passengers coming from countries included in the non-Red List are exempted from the pre-arrival PCR tests. Passengers from Red List countries, including those who have transited through those countries in the preceding 14 days, are banned from entering Bahrain. Only Bahraini citizens and foreign residents are exempted from the entry ban.

Also Read: Country allows quarantine-free entry for passengers from 8 more countries

The Civil Aviation Authority in Bahrain has removed South Africa, Namibia, Uganda, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Georgia, and Ecuador from the list. Romania was added to the list. At present, there are 16 countries in the list.

Earlier in August, Bahrain removed India, Pakistan, Panama and the Dominican Republic from the Red List.