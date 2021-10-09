Indian users get a new design for Facebook pages

New Delhi: Facebook announced on Friday that it is rolling out a new Page design in the country that will make it simpler for public figures and creators to build communities and achieve business goals.

The new version includes an intuitive layout with an improved look and feel, making it easier to navigate between a personal profile and a public page. For the first time, Pages will also have a dedicated news feed, which contributes to discovery as well as join conversations, according to Facebook’s statement. ‘This will make it easy to follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections such as other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about,’ it added. New text-base Q&A format will foster richer, interactive conversations, it says.

According to the statement, improved safety and integrity features will now enhance the ability to detect content that does not belong on the platform, such as hate speech, violence, sexual content, or impersonations. It also added that the enhanced visibility of Verified Badges will make it easier for users to recognize authentic Pages and profiles through their posts and comments.