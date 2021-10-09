Navratri 2021: Day 3 – Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

The third day of Navratri is marked by peace, calmness and purity. It is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, who is also considered to be the Shakti of Lord Shiva.

Maa Chandraghanta is also known as the ‘married’ form of Devi Parvati. Her devotees are said to be protected from all kinds of evil spirits, and on her forehead is a half-moon in the shape of a temple bell.

History and Origin

Previously, Maa Chandraganta was known as Devi Sati. She was married to Lord Shiva during this incarnation and even sacrificed her life when her father insulted him.

Her rebirth as Parvati, the daughter of mountains, was followed by severe penance to marry Lord Shiva. As a result of her continued dedication, she became known as Maa Bramhacharini, and Lord Shiva agreed to marry her.

Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati’s wedding preparations were in full swing, and everyone was elated. On the day of their wedding, however, Lord Shiva arrived with a huge, but strange wedding procession. Ghosts, sages, goblins, ghouls, aghoris, and ascetics all took part in this unusual marriage procession. Lord Shiva wore snakes around his neck and his whole body was covered with ash. In addition, Lord Shiva had snakes in his hair, giving him a frightening and horrifying appearance. When Maa Parvati’s relatives saw Lord Shiva in such a terrifying form, nearly everyone fainted from sheer horror.

Maa Parvati was worried and feared her family and Lord Shiva would be humiliated by this. So, she immediately transformed into a terrifying avatar – Chandraghanta. That was a frightening sight, and she looked as scary as Shiva. The complexion of Maa Chandraghanta changed into golden and she had ten arms. Her tenth arm was used to bless her devotees, while the other nine arms carried specific objects or weapons.

With two hands, she carried a Trishula (Trident) and in the other hand a Kamandalu (Watering Pot). Additionally, Maa Chandraghanta carried a Gada (Mace), a bow and arrow, a sword, a Ghanta (Bell), and a Kamala (Lotus). Maa Chandraghanta approached Lord Shiva in this terrifying form and convinced him to take a noble form. Lord Shiva agreed and changed into a handsome prince. Additionally, he was now adorned with beautiful jewels and ornaments.

The marriage of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati finally took place after all the prayers and rituals. Until today, Maha Shivratri is observed all over the world as a celebration of their marriage.

The vehicle of Maa Chandraghanta is a lion. Maa Durga in this avatar demonstrates that she is both compassionate and terrifying towards her enemies.

She is known for blessing her devotees with divine grace and fearlessness. Maa Chandraghanta is one of the most powerful forms of Goddess Durga and is also known for offering relief from suffering and distress.