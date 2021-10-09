Navratri 2021: Try these dishes to make your Navratri a special one!

The festival of Goddess Durga lasts nine days straight during this auspicious time of the year. Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals since it brings not only endless food, but as well as dandiya, puja, and bhog.

There is a 9-day fast in large parts of northern, western, and central India. While in the eastern part of the country, in places such as West Bengal and Guwahati, it’s celebrated through Dhunuchi dances, pujo pandals, and so much more. In Tamil Nadu, the tradition is to keep Gollu for 9 days. While in Gujarat, Dandiya Raas and Garba is a popular tradition, in Kolkata, there are huge Durga maa idols and massive Pujos being played out.

Although it is celebrated in different ways, one aspect remains constant: food! Different parts of the country celebrate with different cuisines. Here is a special list of nine of the most popular food preparations enjoyed during Navratri fasting.

1. Sabudana

Khichdi

Subadana is one of the most popular and loved food items during Navratri. As it is rich in starch, it acts as an energy booster for those who fast during the 9 days. It is a traditional Vrat food item that is enjoyed in many different ways, both in southern India and Northern India. Most commonly made with peanuts, coriander, and mild spices, this preparation is called khichdi.

Kheer

Aside from the wholesome khichdi, people often prepare sbudanna kheer, tikka, bhel, and even vada to be enjoyed with chutneys. Sabudana kheer comes in second to khichdi. It’s flavored with cardamom and saffron, and topped with nuts, so it’s an absolute treat for the taste buds. The quick preparation makes it so popular among devotees.

Sabudana Papad is another hit in the world of sabudana delicacies. This dish consists of Sabudana and rock salt, and it makes the perfect accompaniment for Navratri dishes like pulow. A delicious way to satisfy your appetite or bring joy to guests at home, sabudana papads are sure to inspire a mood of love during your Navratri celebration.

2. Kuttu ke Atta ku puri

In the special menu of Navratri, here’s another winner. During the nine auspicious days, people refrain from consuming grains, meat, onion, and garlic. Instead, they turn to basic recipes, sometimes called ‘Sattvik’ meals. In place of regular salt, they use sendha namak, which means rock salt.

Thus, in the preparation of Aalu Puri, the Aalu gravy is prepared using mild spices and sendha namak. Wheat flour is not used for the poori. Instead, Kuttu ka aata is used for preparing puri. It is considered pure and a fast ingredient for the Pooja since it is not made from grain.

3. Roasted Makhana

Makhana, also known as fox nuts on the menu list of popular foods for Navratri, has gained popularity recently. They are also prepared in a variety of ways, just like sabudana. It can be prepared as Makhane ki sabzi or Makhane ke kheer, but the most popular preparation is when they are roasted and rubbed with rock salt and pepper. It is relished by fasters and is also offered as prasad. One of the most popular snacks during the Navratri Pooja, people also eat it during their Dandiya breaks.

4. Arbi pepper or sookhi Arbi

Arbi, or colocasia, is a versatile vegetable. Arbi can be prepared in many different ways. Typically, it is served with puri as a gravy or as a snack deep-fried and paired with a variety of dips. Pepper is often a part of the garnishing to enhance the taste.

Read also: Navratri 2021: Day 3 – Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

5. Singhare ke ate ka halwa

Water chestnut flour or Singhare ka atta, known as another Navratri special food item, is another popular food item during holiday celebrations. In addition to making hot-hot puris, it is also widely used to make desserts. This lip-smacking halwa is made with just sugar, ghee, and atta.

6. Potato Panneer Kofta

Among the Navratri vrat food items, this koftas with a soft texture and crisp exterior is a popular choice. The paneer is mixed with buckwheat or water chestnut flour instead of corn flour, along with mild spices. They are fried in oil and serve as an essential snack item during Navaratri season in Gujarat. It is also considered a farali, which means food for fasting.

7. Pumpkin Halwa

Pumpkin is a popular sweet delicacy among many people! During the Navratri, it is one of the main bhogs and a popular vrat food item. The Kashi Halwa is easy to prepare and perfect for those who are looking for something tasty yet satisfying during their fast. Fasting devotees call it a superfood because it is packed with nutrients and acts as an energy booster.

8. Potato Papad

There are devotees who can’t avoid potato but don’t want to eat the aalu poori the next day, and potato papad is a big help. This perfect potato papad recipe from Mother’s Recipe guarantees you a taste that is as tasty as grandma used to make as well as a healthy flavor with no preservatives or additives. Take the potato papad off your Navratri vrat food list and treat your taste buds.

9. Sweet potato Chaat

Do not let the word chaat mislead you. One of the easiest and fastest ways to clean off the plate is the delicious sweet potato chaat. In addition, it is one of the most popular foods we can eat during the Navratri fast. Sweet potatoes are boiled and topped with rock salt and pepper, and the chaat is ready to be savoured and consumed to the last bite. In addition, it is one of the popular snacks that are kept for people during all 9 days of Dandiya raas.