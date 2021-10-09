Plea against the demolition of ‘Corona Mata Temple’: SC imposes Rs 5000 fine on UP woman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court imposed a fine of of Rs 5,000 on a woman who had approached the Court against the demolition of ‘Corona Mata Mandir’ in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh. The ‘Corona Mata Mandir’ was constructed at Shuklapur village in Pratapgarh under a neem tree, hoping that blessings from the goddess will help in tackling the pandemic.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul dismissed the petition filed by the woman named Deepmala Srivastava, who along with her husband had constructed the temple. The Top court criticised the woman, stating that it was an abuse of the process of the jurisdiction of this Court.

‘We are of the view that this is clearly an abuse of the process of the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The Writ Petition is dismissed with costs of Rs 5,000 to be deposited with the ‘Supreme Court Advocates on Record Welfare Fund’ within four weeks,’ the Bench stated in its order.

The temple was built on June 7 this year, allegedly on a disputed land. Reportedly, the villagers had started offering prayers to ‘Corona Mata’ believing that a ‘shadow of COVID-19 should never fall on Shuklapur and adjoining villages’. The temple was demolished on June 11.