US meets Taliban in their first high-level talks since the withdrawal.

On Saturday and Sunday, a United States delegation will meet with senior Taliban representatives in Doha in their first face-to-face meeting since Washington withdrew its troops from Afghanistan and the extremist group took over the governance of the country, administration officials from United States told the local media.

The high-level US delegation will discuss and pressurise Taliban to ensure continued safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and others, as well as to release the kidnapped American citizen Mark Frerichs. The delegation will include officials from the USAID , the State Department and the U.S. intelligence community.

Holding the Taliban to a commitment that it will not allow the country to become a hotbed for terrorist groups like al Qaeda or other extremists will be another top priority in the meeting. United States will press the group to provide the Afghan people with better access to humanitarian aid as the country will soon face a ‘really severe and probably impossible to prevent’ economic inflation, the United States’ spokesperson said.