Activists urge Britain’s Royal Family to rewild their lands.

On Saturday, environmental campaigners in the United Kingdom urged the Queen and members of the Royal family to commit to rewilding their vast lands as Scotland prepares to host United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, next month.

Chris Packham, a well-known conservationist and broadcaster in United Kingdom, marched across central London with hundreds of school children and a jazz band to bring a petition signed by 100,000 people to the Buckingham Palace.

Packham said that they were politely requesting the royal family to modify their estate management policies to send a powerful statement around the world before the Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Packham said that rewilding is a conservation process aimed at restoring natural processes and wilderness regions. He added that the royal estates could be transitioned using organic materials to rewild the lands. The process would require more tree plantings and reduction in the numbers of deer in order to help the environment to regenerate.

He said that the practices like lead shot and grouse shooting where they burn and drain the land were not compatible with the things that members of the royal family say regarding their genuine concerns when it comes to the nature and bio-diversity crisis.

The Royal Estates stated that it had a long history of conservation and biodiversity and was always looking for ways to improve. COP26 organisers said on Friday that The Queen will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference along with her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and the heir’s eldest son Prince William and wife Kate.