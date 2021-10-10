Aryan Khan Drug Case: Vishal Dadlani supports SRK, says actor’s family being used as ‘smokescreen’

The arrest of Aryan Khan has caused widespread consternation across the country. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stormed the Cordelia Cruise ship based on a tip-off and detained Shah Rukh Khan’s son in an alleged narcotics case.

Since Aryan’s arrest, a number of celebrities have shown their support for King Khan and his family. Vishal Dadlani recently come out in support of SRK.

Taking to Twitter, Dadlani claims that this high-profile case is being utilised to distract the people from other matters such as the murder of farmers in Uttar Pradesh by a politician’s son and the seizure of a huge amount of narcotics from Adani port.

He tweeted: If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up.’

On Saturday, Aryan Khan’s driver was called by the anti-drugs law enforcement agency for interrogation. According to media sources, the driver was also seen visiting the NCB’s Mumbai headquarters on Saturday.