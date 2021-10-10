Campaign against plastic use: Madras HC suggests involvement of State Govt

Chennai: Madras High Court has suggested to the concerned authorities, to involve the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, for campaigning against the use of plastic. The court also directed the central government to submit its affidavit stating the steps taken in the direction of eradicating the use plastic, especially after the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) meeting held by the Prime Minister on February 24 this year

A division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha gave the suggestion while passing further interim orders on a plea from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers Association, seeking to review the order made on December 27, 2018. The verdict banned production and sale of plastic materials with certain specifications.

The Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation along with the Principal Secretary, Environment and Forest was present during the previous consideration of the matter, who informed the judges that the traders in Koyambedu were sensitized to stop use of plastic and switch over to traditional cloth bags (manjapai). Koyambedu, which happens to be one of Asia’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market complex, had stopped using disposable plastic bags from October 2.

In the current scenario,, the bench suggested that such campaigns, especially through the media, should be done even in the private TV channels, ensuring that it reaches a large number of people. The bench also suggested that the Chief Minister could do his bit for the eradication campaign. The matter was adjourned till February next year.