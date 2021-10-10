CBI arrests SI, ASI for taking bribe from rape accused Policeman, recovers Rs 50,000

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Assistant Sub Inspector Lekhram and Sub Inspector Romi Memroth, for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer, who was accused of raping a woman constable. The accused officials were posted at Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Police station, and CBI has recovered Rs. 50,000/- from them.

The woman constable posted in South District had lodged a complaint against SI Manoj who was earlier posted in the same police station, on August 3, 2021. Accordingly, on receiving the complaint, a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was handed over to Woman SI Romi Memroth

According to Delhi Police, sub-inspector Manoj, came to the police station at around 8 pm and called sub-inspector Romi and told her that he has brought some documents. Romi was not present at the police station, and she allegedly asked ASI Lekhram to collect it. Lekhram was caught by the CBI team while allegedly receiving the said documents.

During the investigation, SI Manoj applied for anticipatory bail in Saket Session’s court, but was declined. He later moved on to High Court, where he was asked to cooperate with the investigation. The next date of hearing is scheduled October 11.

Also read: New Couple in B-Town: Rakul Preet Singh confirms her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani