Chinese President Xi Jinping vows reunification with Taiwan.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to reunite with Taiwan, without directly mentioning the use of force, after a week of military tensions with Taiwan that has caused international concerns.

Taiwan’s response to Xi was by calling on Beijing to stop using coercion, emphasising that only Taiwan’s people could decide their future.

Xi said in a speech at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People that the Chinese people have a “glorious tradition” of opposing separatism.

‘Taiwan independence separatism is the most serious hidden threat to national rejuvenation and the most significant impediment to achieving motherland reunification,’ Xi stated.

Peaceful ‘reunification’ is best for the Taiwanese people as a whole as China will defend its sovereignty and unity, he added.

No one should underestimate the tenacity, resolve, and ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Xi used a slightly softer tone than in July, when he vowed to ‘smash’ any attempts at the formal independence of Taiwan. In 2019, he directly threatened to use force to seize control of the island.