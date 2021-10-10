Delhi man murders wife and mother-in-law with illegal weapon

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law, after a heated argument over his job and lifestyle, with an unlicensed gun. The accused, identified as Mahesh, fired at least half a dozen rounds at his wife Nidhi (21) and mother-in-law Veero (55) at their residence in Dwarka.

‘We found that Mahesh was living at his wife’s house in Baba Haridas Nagar. He didn’t have a permanent job and had fights with his wife and mother-in-law every day. On Friday, after another fight, he fired multiple bullets at them. We are questioning him about the illegal weapon’, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

After the incident, the man himself called the police, and surrendered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station. The weapon has been seized and a case of murder has been registered against him. The dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital for an autopsy. Police officials also said that they are scanning CCTVs near the house, to figure out the sequence of events.

