Election 2022: Yogi-Modi magic expected to extend the victory to BJP

Uttar Pradesh: Only a few months remain for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections , and both the ruling BJP and opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP are in the frenzy of its preparations. BJP expects to retain power in the state, but SP and Congress are determined to dethrone the Yogi government. According to the ABP-C-Voter poll, some interesting results are emerging regarding the mood of voters. In the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to retain its majority.

According to the survey, the BJP is expected to win the polls by a simple majority this time around, although it may lose a few seats from the 2017 elections. Yogi Adityanath is the most preferred candidate for the position of Chief Minister ahead of Akhilesh Yadav. While the BJP is expected to get over 41 percent of the votes, the Samajwadi Party is expected to benefit from parting ways with Congress. As SP’s vote shares rise from 23.6% in 2017 to 32.4 percent in 2022, it may rise again to the level of 8.8-%. BSP may receive only 14.7% of the vote, while Congress may receive just 5.6 percent.

Based on the expected number of seats, the NDA is likely to get around 241 to 249, which is above the majority mark of 202. Alternatively, the Samajwadi Party may get anywhere between 130 and 138 seats, while Mayawati’s BSP may only get 15-19 seats and Congress may get just three to seven seats. Elections held in 2017 saw the NDA winning 325 seats, the Samajwadi Party winning 47 seats, the Congress winning 7, and the BSP taking 19. According to polls, the public is satisfied with the Yogi government and is willing to give it a second chance. On the other hand, it might pose a challenge to the SP, BSP, and Congress.