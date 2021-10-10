Fled after murdering live-in partner, caught after abandoning toddler: Gujarat man arrested

Ahmedabad: A man, who was arrested from Kota in Rajasthan for abandoning his toddler son, was found to be fleeing after murdering the infant’s mother, who was his live-in partner. The accused, identified as Sachin Dikshit, was trying to flee from the state, after murdering his partner following a quarrel, but was caught by police, while absconding.

The 10-month-old child was found abandoned late Friday night outside a cowshed in Pethapur village in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and 14 police teams soon zeroed in on the man after checking CCTV footage of the vicinity and he was held on Saturday and brought to Ahmedabad on Sunday morning.

‘Mr Dikshit was married but had a live-in relation with the deceased, identified as Mehndi alias Heena Pathani, with whom he had the boy. He first strangled Heena in a Vadodara flat, then abandoned baby Shivansh near the cowshed and fled. The body of the toddler’s mother was found crammed in a bag in the kitchen of their flat in Vadodara, on Sunday. Dikshit used to live five days a week with Heena in Vadodara, where he worked, and spent the weekends in his Gandhinagar flat with wife and parents,’ Abhay Chudasama, Inspector General of Police (Gandhinagar Range) told the media.

The IG further said that the accused had met Heena in 2019 when she was working in a showroom in Ahmedabad, and then after a brief separation, reunited and started living in with her after he got a job in Vadodara, with Shivansh being born in 2020. The couple had a fight two days back, after Mr Dikshit said he was going to his native Uttar Pradesh to live with his parents and wife. During the ruckus, he strangled Heena to death, and then packed the body in a bag, leaving it in the kitchen, possibly as he could not muster courage to dispose it off. He abandoned the baby near a cowshed from where he frequently bought milk.

Dikshit later left for Uttar Pradesh via Rajasthan with his parents and wife, but was caught by police on the way at Kota after CCTV cameras showed him coming out of his car and abandoning the child near the cowshed.

‘The baby is in an orphanage and his DNA samples will be matched with the accused. Dikshit, who was arrested on charges of abandoning the baby, will be booked for murder as well. Primarily, it appears the accused’s wife did not know anything about his live-in status with Heena,’ IG added.