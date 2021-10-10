Heavy rainfall expected in these states: Kerala receives an orange alert from the IMD

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in isolated areas of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states in the upcoming days. Also, seven districts of Kerala have been placed on orange alert by the IMD. IMD reports that the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and conditions are favorable for further withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar; some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal over the next few days.

Following is a list of states/union territories that are forecast to receive precipitation next week:

Over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, rain is likely to be light to moderate in most places and heavy to very heavy in others during the next five days.

Maharashtra: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain is very likely during the next three days.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains are very likely over Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

Karnataka: heavy rains will be isolated over coastal Karnataka from October 11-13 and over the northern interior of Karnataka on October 10, 12 and 13.

Kerala: Tropical storms are expected to hit Kerala during October 11-13, bringing very heavy rainfall to the region. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

As a result, it is noteworthy that normal levels of rainfall were received by the country during this four-month period from June to September. In comparison with the Long Period Average of 1961-2010, the rain for the month of June to September has been 87 cm throughout India. This is in contrast to 2019 and 2020, when rainfall was above average. The total rainfall in the country in June was 110 percent; in July and August, it was 93 and 76 percent, respectively.