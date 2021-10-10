Hundreds of migrants jam packed in US bound trucks discovered in Mexico.

Late on Thursday, police in northern Mexico found nearly 600 Central American migrants hidden in three long cargo trucks going to the United States.

Mexican police officers unlocked a truck’s back door and opened it, only to find migrants in heavy jackets and hoods crowded close together on the floor, nearly all of them wearing face masks, according to video given by police.

According to the police statement, around 200 of the 652 migrants found in the white refrigerated trucks were unaccompanied children and teenagers.

Waves of Central American migrants, as well as a recent influx of Haitian migrants seeking entry into the United States, have enraged both US and Mexican politicians who are trying to reduce the vast human flow fleeing poverty, conflict, and natural catastrophes in their home countries.

The migrants discovered in the trucks were almost 90 percent Guatemalans and had been brought to Tamaulipas, to a nearby migrant center, where their legal status would be examined. Among those being processed, were Hondurans, Salvadorans, Nicaraguans and one migrant from Belize, a security source reported to the media.

The migrants were given COVID-19 tests on Friday, and at least nine of them tested positive, although most of them have only moderate symptoms, according to officials.