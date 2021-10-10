IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala for October 12, 13 and 14. The national weather agency predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state.

IMD issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded for Tumkur, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru Ramanagara, Kolar, Kodagu Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag and Vijaypura in Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for October 11 and 12.