‘Immoral and dangerous’: Varun Gandhi lashes out against communalising Lakhimpur incident

Lucknow: BJP MP Varun Gandhi lashed out against attempts to communalise the Lakhimpur Kheri incident by turning into a ‘Hindu vs Sikh battle’. Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit, called these attempts ‘immoral’ and ‘dangerous’ and asked the political parties in state to ‘not put petty political gains above national unity’.

‘An attempt to turn #LakhimpurKheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative. It is also dangerous to create these fault lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. We must not put petty political gains above national unity,” Varun Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were removed from the BJP’s 80-member national executive Thursday, after he slammed the UP Government publicly, over Lakhimpur incident. On 7 October, Gandhi posted a viral video from Lakhimpur Kheri on Twitter, stating that there has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered to farmers.

