ISIS-led secret Jihadi magazine’s team is broken up by NIA raids in 18 locations across J&K

The National Investigation Agency is conducting 18 raids across Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to bust an ISIS-led organization behind Voice of Hind, an online magazine. ISIS has been publishing a monthly online magazine that is India-centric named Voice of Hind (VOH) since February 2020. Magazines like this one served as a catalyst for radicalizing Muslim youth in large numbers towards Jihad.

VOH was distributed through an intricate network of pseudonymous online entities and channels using VPNs to disguise their true identities. Investigations found that Indian mobile numbers were associated with such accounts. Searches were conducted at 11 locations in J&K and three top ISIS operatives were arrested in Achabal, Anantnag. NIA already has Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmed Bhat, and Rameez Lone under custody. According to sources, Umar Nisar was the self-styled Amir of the ISHP in India. It was he who existed as a link between the ISIS operatives based in India, and the Afghan-Pakistan-based ISIS handlers. Aijaz Ahangar, the Wali of ISJK/HP and a former Pakistan ISI prodigy who hails from Srinagar, was in regular contact with him since 2017.

Furthermore, during the investigation, certain other accomplices of those arrested were found to be based in Kashmir and involved in the media and on-ground activities of ISIS. He moved to Pakistan in the mid-1990s and after flirting with different terrorist groups such as TuM, AQ, 313 Brigade, he finally joined ISIS. He and his son-in-law Amir Sultan recruited for ISIS and handled all operations based in India.

Read more: Heavy rainfall expected in these states: Kerala receives an orange alert from the IMD

Umar Nisar motivated terrorists belonging to various factions to join ISIS/ISJK on Aizaz Ahangar’s orders. In September 2017, Umar Nisar organized a Bayah (oath of allegiance) to ISIS in the jungles of Pulwama. Among the participants were active militants like Burhan Musaib, Esa Fazli, and Mugess Mir. He was responsible for recruitment, generating funds, providing logistical support to ISJK militants, and arranging weapons on the ground. He operated multiple IDs online through which he created and disseminated content for VOH. He also kept in touch with his counterparts in Bangladesh and the Maldives.