Kangana Ranaut posts Jackie Chan’s reaction to his son’s arrest amid Aryan’s arrest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being an open and vocal individual. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share her views on the Aryan Khan drug case, hours after Hrithik Roshan expressed his support for King Khan and Aryan.

In the midst of the continuing high profile case, the actress has once again shared another post about Jackie Chan and his son, who was jailed for narcotics. Sharing the picture collage of Jackie Chan with his son and his son being arrested by cops, on Instagram stories, Kangana simply captioned it ‘#justsaying.’

In the picture collage, it was written: ‘Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said ‘I’m ashamed of son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this, his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized.’

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has been in judicial detention for the last 14 days. The NCB recently questioned his driver for many hours before film producer Imtiaz Khatri was summoned again.

On October 2, Aryan was apprehended by the NCB after a cruise ship headed for Goa was intercepted. Since then, a slew of celebrities have come out in favour of the Khans.