Libya on a path towards peace and democracy, says United Nations.

After years of fighting between warring factions across the oil-rich nation, Libya signed on an Action Plan to withdraw mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from the country.

A three-day meeting was conducted at the United Nations in Geneva in which the military representatives from Government and the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC), the opposition military forces, agreed on the mercenary withdrawal plan.

The Action Plan was designed as the cornerstone for a gradual, sequenced and balanced process of withdrawal of foreign fighters and foreign forces from the territories of Libya.

Libya descended into several crises after the fall of Muammar Gadaffi, the country’s former ruler. The country had been divided between the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, which is recognised by United Nations, and a rival administration which is led by General Haftar, who is the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) based in western Libya.

According to a UN report released on Monday, mercenaries and other fighters from outside Libya have been operating inside the country for years, including some mercenaries which were previously involved in the Syria conflict and mercenaries allegedly contracted by the Wagner group, based in Russia.

The Action Plan is a nationally owned and led instrument, in line with last year’s Ceasefire Agreement, UN Security Council resolutions, and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, the UN statement issued in Geneva concluded.

It is critical key to assist Libyans in regaining their sovereignty and integrity, as well as maintaining their country’s security, stability and peace, United Nations commented.