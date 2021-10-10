Odisha BJP MLA narrowly escapes from bomb blast; investigation underway

Keonjhar: Chief Whip of Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi had a narrow escape from bomb blast, on Sunday. The incident happened near Mandua area, under the Keonjhar Town Police Station limits, when two unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at his car. Majhi and his security officer were not injured in the incident but the vehicle was partially damaged.

The blast occurred when the MLA was returning home after attending a labour union meeting. ‘I was returning after attending a meeting when two persons riding a motorcycle overtook my car and hurled two bombs at my vehicle. It happened around 11.50 am. I might have developed political enmity in my career spanning over 20 years. But I don’t have any enemy in my personal life’, he said. MLA also added that, he along with his security officer chased the two attackers, but they managed to escape.

Majhi, a tribal MLA from Keonjhar, further alleged that the local leaders of the ruling BJD orchestrated the attack. Police officials revealed that an investigation into the bomb attack has been initiated. BJP workers blocked the National Highway-49 that connects Raipur in Chhattisgarh with Kolkata, demanding an immediate arrest of those who are involved in the case.

