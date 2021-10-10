Pope warns world leaders about Climate Change.

On Saturday, Pope Francis called on the lawmakers from all across the world to overcome the narrow confines of their partisan politics and to make quick actions on the issue of climate change.

The Pope addressed the parliamentarians who gathered in Rome for a preparatory meeting that was conducted prior to the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP26), which begins on October 31st in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pope Francis referred to the joint appeal that was signed by him along with various other religious leaders, earlier this week which urges the governments worldwide to commit to more ambitious goals at the United Nations’ conference, which is considered as a critical opportunity for the world leaders to tackle the threat of global warming and climate change.

The Pope told all the visiting lawmakers from many countries that everyone had a role to play in meeting those challenges posed by climate crisis. He added that the politicians and the governments had extremely important and crucial roles in saving our planet from the disaster.

The Pope stated that the change of direction which was demanded by the crisis would require great wisdom, foresight and concern for the common good, which translated to the ‘fundamental virtues of good politics.’

In a recent interview, the Pope informed that he had an intention to attend the COP26 conference that would be coming up in October, but the Vatican announced later on Friday that the delegation of Vatican City would be led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State.