Private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday announced in UAE

Dubai:The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced that Thursday, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced that private sector employees in the country will get a paid holiday on October 21 on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar – in most of the Islamic countries.