Russian plane crashes at Tatarstan region; 16 killed, 7 injured

Moscow: A Russian L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region, leaving 16 passengers dead, and seven injured. The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft, and was carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board.

RIA Novosti reported from the local health ministry, saying that among the seven survivors in hospital, one is in ‘very serious condition’. Russian aviation safety standards have managed to improve in recent years, but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon in the country. The country also frequently experiences non-fatal air incidents that result in rerouted flights and emergency landings, usually happening due to technical issues.

Last month, an ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east province, killing six people.In July, all 28 people on board of an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash which occurred in Kamchatka region.

Read also: Delhi man murders wife and mother-in-law with illegal weapon