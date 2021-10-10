Teen aged minor girl kidnapped, gang raped by 5 men in Karnataka

Karnataka: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in Amtady, Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, police reported on Saturday. The girl was said to have been brought to a secluded location and raped by the perpetrators.

According to sources, the police have acquired some information based on the area CCTV footage. She is now being treated at the city’s Lady Goschen hospital.

The FIR stated that the child was abducted while going from her home to school on the road at about 7 am on Friday by a man and his companions, who arrived in a car.

As per authorities, a complaint was filed at Bantwal police station under IPC provisions and the POCSO Act on October 8 and a search has begun for the accused.