The focus should be on rehabilitation, not criminalisation: Pooja Bhatt re-ignites twitter

Mumbai: Actress-film maker Pooja Bhatt reignited the social-media after the Mumbai Cruise ship drug case through her twitter handle, insisting that ‘alcohol is also a drug’. The tweet became an immediate platform for discussion, with some supporting and contradicting statements.

‘Alcohol is also a drug. It is not categorised as such because it is socially acceptable for the most. Abuse of alcohol leaves destruction in its wake. Road accidents, domestic violence, bankruptcy, families destroyed, lives lost. The focus should be on rehabilitation, not criminalisation,’ Pooja tweeted.

Pooja, who has confessed herself to be a heavy drinker in the past, Has been quite vocal about her addiction with alcohol. She has opened up about how she overcame the crisis, through her inspiring stories.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug case, Pooja Bhatt had again hit controversies, by asking the name of a man behind ‘the mystery selfie’. She got accused of putting the life of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s informer in this drug bust at risk. While reacting to such allegations made by a journalist, Pooja has said that she did not name anyone and also warned the informer to refrain from taking selfies and sharing them on social media.