WhatsApp tests setting to hide profile pic from select contacts: Report

WhatsApp introduced a number of new features this year, aimed at improving the platform’s security and user experience. Previously, the firm was developing a tool that would allow users to report particular spam or abusive messages rather than a whole chat. Another new feature, which will allow users to hide their profile image from certain contacts, is reported to be in the works.

According to recent reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that would allow users to hide their display pictures from certain contacts. For your information, the option to hide your profile picture is currently available on both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. However, you can only conceal the profile image from unknown or all contacts, not from particular contacts.

As per the source, the new profile picture concealing function is included in the Android 2.21.21.2 beta version. The revised privacy feature will also include a new ‘My contacts except’ option in the profile picture privacy settings. Users will be able to specify which undesirable contacts they want to conceal their profile picture from.

There are four rather than three options to choose from in the screenshot – Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except, and Nobody will be available on the new tab. To conceal your profile image in the instant messaging app, pick the desired option.

This new privacy option is presently being tested by WhatsApp. In the following months, we may witness some advancements surrounding the release of the stable version. There is a chance WhatsApp may include the ability to hide profile pictures from some contacts, as well as other security features.

According to internet sources, this enhanced privacy function will also be introduced to the Last Seen options in the future. It’s difficult to predict when it will be widely available. However, both the Android and iOS WhatsApp apps will have this and the aforementioned choice.