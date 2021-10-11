Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody in Lakhimpur case, under quarantine in jail

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son, who was detained in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri riots, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and kept under Covid quarantine in the district prison in Uttar Pradesh, officials stated on Sunday. ‘Initially, inmates are kept in isolation, away from the main barrack. Jail food is being given to him. The quarantine period is of 14 days and his (medical) tests will be done,’ the official added.

Ashish Mishra was brought before a court late Saturday night after roughly 12 hours of interrogation, in connection with the violence, which resulted in the deaths of eight persons, including four farmers.

According to senior prosecution officer SP Yadav, Ashish Mishra was checked by a medical team in the crime branch office, following which he was taken before a judicial magistrate, who sentenced him to 14 days in judicial detention. He added that an application for Ashish Mishra’s police remand was filed with the judicial magistrate and a hearing was scheduled for Monday at 11 am.

Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, arrived at his office on Sunday morning but kept his distance from the media and refused to comment on the matter. He didn’t leave his office until approximately 1 pm.