Dhoni gifts autographed ball to ‘crying kutty yellow fan’, cute after-match video goes viral

As Chennai Super Kings made history by qualifying for their 9th IPL Final, a heartwarming gesture by ‘Thala Dhoni’ catches attention, in the aftermath of the match. The team skipper Dhoni who pushed the team over the line, decided to go a mile further for the ‘kutty’ fans who were seen supporting the team throughout the match. After he ended with his innings of 18 in 6 deliveries, Dhoni decided to gift a signed ball to a young girl who had ardently supported the team throughout the match. The incident was caught on camera during the broadcast.

Dhoni pointed up to a young girl who was shedding tears of joy after the mind-blowing CSK victory and tossed the autographed ball up to her. The ball was incidentally caught by a boy next to her, presumably her brother, after which a small fight broke off between the siblings over the MS Dhoni signed ball. The commentators who noticed the incident, laughed over the innocent tussle saying that it was very unlikely that she would get the ball back from the fellow yellow fan.

Dhoni's gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was not in form since the re-start of the tournament, but had saved the best of his vintage style knock-off for the important play-off match. Needing 24 off 11 balls and later 13 off 6, in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni hit a six off Avesh Khan and hit three fours off Tom Curran in the final over. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli tweeted his excitement- ‘Anddddd the king is back. The greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump outta my seat once again tonight,’ in appreciation of Dhoni.