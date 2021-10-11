Food poisoning: 50 fall sick after feast in MP

Gwalior: An official said on Sunday that at least 50 people, including women and children, fell sick due to food poisoning after eating food served at a feast in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district. Five of them are in serious condition and have been shifted to the Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) after having received initial treatment at Morar Hospital in the Gwalior district, he added.

The incident took place in Damora village on Saturday evening.

According to Dr Alok Purohit, in charge of Morar hospital, a doctor and paramedical staff have also been sent to the village along with an ambulance.