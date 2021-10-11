Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra sent to police custody

Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish was sentenced to 3-day police custody in Lakhimpur violence case.

SP Yadav, a senior prosecutor, said that the police had requested a 14-day remand for Ashish, but they were granted a three-day remand from October 12 to 15. The remand will conclude on October 15 morning.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram imposed a condition on police, while granting remand that Ashish Mishra not be harassed and his counsel be present during questioning.

Also Read: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody in Lakhimpur case, under quarantine in jail

Earlier, the court had sentenced Ashish Mishra to 14 days in judicial prison. He was detained on October 9 following a 12-hour questioning by the Uttar Pradesh Union minister in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The violence on October 3 claimed the lives of eight people, four of them were farmers. Three individuals have been detained so far in Uttar Pradesh, including Ashish Mishra.