Legendary actor Nedumudi Venu passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Legendary Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away at the age of 73. He was earlier treated for Covid-19 and was again admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

He had acted in more than 500 films and also received three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards.

He started his career as a journalist with Kalakaumudi. His debut on the big screen in 1978 for ‘Thambu’ directed by G Aravindan was at the age of 30. He also wrote stories for Malayalam films like ‘Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njaane!, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu. The Malayalam film ‘Pooram’ was directed by him.