Veteran actor Dharmendra shares video of his first car, reveals he bought it for Rs 18,000

Veteran actor, Dharmendra, posted a video of the black Fiat he bought as his first vehicle. He paid Rs 18,000 for it many decades ago.

On Twitter, Dharmendra posted a video showing him standing next to his car and saying, ‘Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for Rs 18,000 only. In those days, Rs 18,000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it, it should always be with me.’ ‘Friends, Fiat, my first car, my beloved baby… Very close to my heart. His great blessings in the life of a struggler,’ he wrote in the caption.

Dharmendra previously described himself as an ’emotional fool’ in an interview with Hindustan Times.’I’ve been emotional enough to keep my first car, a Fiat… because of the fear that if I have nothing someday, I can convert it into a taxi!’, he said.

He is known for films such as ‘Phool Aur Paththar’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, and ‘Sholay’. He was last seen starring in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ in 2018, in which he appeared with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The actor will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s ‘Apne 2’, which will feature three generations of the Deol family. He said in a statement, ‘Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I’m very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family – my sons Sunny, Bobby and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shoot.’

In addition to this, Dharmendra is also working on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan also star in the film, which marks Karan Johar’s return to directing feature films after five years.