One Vote BJP hits trending list after contestant secures single vote; Hails victory

Coimbatore: The results of Local Body by-polls in Tamil Nadu caught sudden attention on Social media, just because of one result of a bye-election held in a village Panchayat in Coimbatore district. The reason was one candidate, Karthik, who secured just one vote in the by-elections to the 9th ward in Kurudampalayam village Panchayat in Coimbatore district. Since Karthik is the Vice-President of the Coimbatore (North) unit of BJP’s youth wing, and an active leader in the area, this became a cause for celebration in the opposition camp.

The Tamil Twitter was swamped with the hashtag #OneVoteBJP and #SingleVoteBJP for whole of Tuesday. The results of the bye-elections were shared widely on social media with people making fun of Karthik and the BJP wondering why even his family members did not repose trust in him. Twitter handles promoted by the ruling DMK helped trend the hash-tags against the BJP and Karthik which were at one point secured the no. 1 trending position in India.

Karthik was allotted a car symbol as candidates contesting for the posts of village Panchayat president and Panchayat ward members are not given party symbols. Apparently, even five of his family members who cast their vote in the same ward did not vote for him. However, Karthik has clarified on social media that he was not fielded by the BJP.

As he became a ‘national- star’, Karthik released a video saying he contested the bye-election ‘just like that’. ‘I and my family members reside in ward no. 4 of the Kurudampalayam panchayat but since the bye-election was held in ward no. 9, I thought of contesting. I consider getting one vote itself as an achievement because I did not campaign here due to family issues’, he said in the video. ‘I got one vote and I would treat it as a victory,’ he added before elaborating his plans to contest again in elections.

