Man shoots mother and sister dead, over taste of sambar; arrested

Man shoots his mother and sister dead over the taste of the sambar they had cooked. On Wednesday, the incident occurred in the Kodagodu area of Uttara Kannada district.

Manjunath Haslar has been identified as the accused. Haslar is a resident of Kodagodu where he lives with his mother Parvathi Narayana Haslar and sister Ramya Narayana Haslar. He has been reported to be an alcoholic. The day the incident occurred, Haslar started arguing with his mother about the sambar she was cooking at home. The argument escalated when he complained that the sambar was not tasty.

The accused turned down his mother’s plan to buy a cellphone for his sister Ramya by taking a loan. Parvathi told Manjunath he didn’t have the authority to deny her a mobile phone. After this, the accused flew into a rage and shot his mother with a country-made gun he kept at their house. In addition, he killed his 19-year-old sister, as reported by The Times of India.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, was discovered after the accused’s father saw the bodies when he returned home. The father approached the police and made a complaint. As a result of the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested the 24-year-old man on Thursday.