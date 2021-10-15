Rahul Vaidya gets death threats for mentioning deity’s name in song ‘Garbe Ki Raat’

Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya, singer and former Big Boss contestant, has been receiving threat calls following the release of his new song, ‘Garbe ki Raat’. Devotees have been threatening the singer for using the name ‘Shri Mogal Maa’ in the song.

‘Garbe ki Raat’ features TV actress Nia Sharma and Rahul. The song has not been well received by a section of the goddess’ dedicated devotees and has created quite a stir, especially among Gujarati audiences. There have been many messages and phone calls demanding Rahul to remove the mention of the deity or he would suffer dire consequences. Even some people have called on the singer to completely remove the song from various platforms. Devotees have claimed to also have been deeply hurt by the objectionable video representations of Nia on traditional religious texts addressing the goddesses.

According to Rahul’s spokesperson, he has received threatening calls and messages and they are working on fixing the song from their end. As per the statement, ‘Yes it`s true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.’

‘However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it,’ the statement continued.

On the second day of Navratri, Rahul released Garbe ki Raat, which is currently viewed 4.9 million times on YouTube.