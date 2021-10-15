Tractor-trolley overturns in Jhansi, 11 killed, 6 injured

Jhansi: 11 people, including four children, were killed and six people where injured after a tractor-trolley overturned on Friday, in Chirgaon area near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The tractor in which they were travelling overturned when the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal on the way.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that four children and seven women were killed in the accident, and the injured have been hospitalised. Around 30 families from Madhya Pradesh’s Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach area, in the tractor-trolley. The vehicle overturned after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal that had strayed onto the road.

The deceased were identified as Pushpa Devi (40), Munni Devi (40), Sunita Bai (35), Pooja Devi (25), Rajjo Bai (45), Premvati (50), Kusuma (55), Krishna (10), Pari (1), Anushka (4) and Avi (2), the police said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured.