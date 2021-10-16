Be cautious! Mumbai and other cities may drown by 2100 – Read more…

Reports tell us how global warming is becoming an ever-increasing threat as a result of increasing pollution around the world. As a result, sea levels are rising. Recent reports indicate 50 Asian cities, including Mumbai, maybe submerged if such a trend continues. Cities in India, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam will also be affected. In addition to having huge populations, these countries are at the forefront of building coal-fired power plants around the world.

These countries are the most vulnerable to global warming, so scientists fear the worst. Australia and Antarctica may also suffer huge losses. Global warming will affect many island countries, as well. According to ClimateCentral.org, a website that focuses on climate, rising sea levels will affect 15 percent of the population in countries in high-tide zones around the world. In addition, the map of the world will change between the next 200 years and 2000 years. Mumbai is one of 184 places around the world where rising sea levels will have a direct impact, according to the study.

Earlier, a climate report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicted that 12 coastal cities in India would be underwater in about 3 feet of water in 79 years, or in 2100. Chennai, Kochi, Bhavnagar, and Mumbai are among these cities. NASA has developed a Sea Level Projection Tool based on this IPCC report. Due to carbon emissions and pollution, global warming will cause many cities to sink into the sea. By 2100, the temperature will rise to 4.4 degrees Celsius, according to reports. Within the next two decades, the temperature will rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius. As temperatures rise, glaciers will melt and their water will raise sea levels, resulting in devastation along the coast.