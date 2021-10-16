Pawar accuses Centre of destabilizing non-BJP governed states

NCP head Sharad Pawar on Saturday accused the NDA government of abusing federal agencies to repress opposition-ruled states, claiming the CBI, NCB, and ED of ‘deliberately linking’ other crimes with leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pune, Pawar said: ‘Every day there is a misuse of agencies. Investigation agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB are being misused.’

Pawar cited examples of alleged suppressions of NCP members, saying Nawab Malik’s son-in-law was detained over the recovery of Ganja, but he was granted release on Thursday after the court ruled the substance was not a drug, adding, ‘all of this happened because Nawab speaks against Central Government.’

He further said that the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigned, following the former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh levelled charges of corruption against him. The same officer went missing after accusations were filed against him.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence on NCB arresting Aryan Khan in drugs case

Pawar has previously alleged that the BJP-led Centre was abusing the investigating agencies for political purposes, as he bemoaned the repeated searches on Anil Deshmukh’s home in corruption investigations stemming from charges made by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh resigned in April after his previous reportee, ex-police head Param Bir Singh, accused him of corruption. He is presently being investigated for numerous counts of corruption. Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh found himself in difficulty, after a succession of extortion charges were brought against him. Since then, the officer has been missing.