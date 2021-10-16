Two terrorists including top commander of Lashkar killed in an encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) were neutralized by the security forces in an encounter at Drangbal area in Pampore, Pulwama district on Saturday. The security forces recovered arms and ammunition too from them. The dead LeT terrorists identified as Umar Mustaq Khandey Who was involved in the killing of two police in Srinagar.

On Friday, the security forces gunned down a terrorist in an encounter in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district. Earlier on Wednesday one terrorist identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Sham Sofi was neutralized in Tral area.

At least 13 terrorists from organizations ranging from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Force (TRF) have been neutralized in 9 encounters in the last 10 days.