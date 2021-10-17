Actress Dorothy Steel, who starred in ‘Black Panther’, passes away aged 95

Actress Dorothy Steel, who appeared in the film Black Panther as a tribal elder, died at the age of 95. According to her agent, Cindy Butler, Steel passed away at her Detroit home on Friday morning. The cause of death was not mentioned. Steel was filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 superhero blockbuster, which started its shooting in Atlanta this June.

Steel’s previous films include Daisy Winters, Poms and Jumanji: The Next Level. She was also seen on TV series including Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners and BET’s The Oval. Steel portrayed a merchant tribe elder in Ryan Coogler’s superhero film Black Panther.

Dorothy Steel was born in 1926 in Detroit and resided in Atlanta for the rest of her life. She started her acting career at the age of 88. An episode of The Trouble With Going Somewhere, the television movie Merry Christmas, Baby and the film Daisy Winters are among her early credits.