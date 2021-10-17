Elton John tops music charts after a long 16-year wait

In 16 years, Sir Elton John has won the top spot in the UK singles chart. A former child star, John is the first artiste to reach the top of the ten singles list in six successive decades. He collaborated recently with current millennium sensation Dua Lipa.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s collaboration ‘Cold Heart’ (Pnau Remix) went to number one on Friday after three weeks at number two, reports say.

In 2005, he had topped the singles chart with the single ‘Ghetto Gospel’ by American rapper 2Pac.

Read also: Man claims his wife delivered girl as hospital hands over baby boy; complaint filed

There are 64,000 chart sales for ‘Cold Heart’ and it has been streamed over 5.9 million times.

Elton John also became the first solo artist to achieve number one with another collaboration, ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, in 1976.