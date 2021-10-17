Forging documents lands Chinese company on Pakistan’s blacklist

A Chinese firm has been blacklisted by Pakistan’s National Transportation and Despatch Company (NTDC) and prevented from participating in all tendering processes for a month, Dawn reported. According to Dawn, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) blacklisted the company over allegations of preparing and submitting forged documents during a bidding process for a project.

According to NTDC general manager’s office a couple of days ago, ‘(The Chinese firm) is hereby blacklisted and barred from participating in all NTDC bidding/tender processes for a period of one month for submitting forged and fake documents. However, the office order will have a prospective effect and shall not apply to any existing contracts wholly or partially executed,’ the letter, titled ‘Blacklisting of the Chinese Firm for procurement of insulator hardware assemblies’.

Read more: Afghan parents sells their children to pay off debts: Report

In addition to the managing director (MD) of NTDC, the chairs of the Water and Power and Development Authority and Pakistan Engineering Council, the MDs of National Engineering Services Pakistan and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, and the CEOs of all power distribution companies, the letter was sent.