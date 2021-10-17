Found riding on scooter with a guy: Woman forced to remove Hijab on road in MP

Bhopal: A woman in Madhya Pradesh was forced to remove her hijab by some people, for riding pillion on a scooter with a man. In a video that went viral on social media, the woman was riding pillion with a man, while few people stopped them on a narrow street in Bhopal’s Islam Nagar and asked her to remove the hijab that she was wearing, accusing that she was a ‘disgrace’ to the community.

The woman was visibly crying in the video, and the visuals show the people forced to take off her hijab while she protested. Police officials said that the people who had gathered there suspected the woman was with a Hindu man, so they forced the scooter to stop.

A girl was forced to remove her burkha as the people suspected that the man on whose scooter she was riding pillion was a Hindu, in Islam Nagar, Bhopal on Saturday afternoon @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/66QPE5OJax — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 16, 2021

‘A man and the woman came to Islam Nagar in the afternoon. Some people stopped them and asked her to take off her hijab and show her face. It is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim’, police officer RS Verma told the media.

He added that no case has been registered but preventive action has been taken against the two men seen in the video. The accused were detained for some time, and let off after warning them, not to repeat the act.

