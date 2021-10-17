Low intensity earthquake hits Oman

Muscat: A low intensity earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Ibri in Oman. No injuy or damage to property was reported.

‘An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was detected in Ibri in Al Dhahirah. The epicenter was located 110 km away from Nizwa. It occurred at 7:52 pm local time with a depth of 0.3 km’, said the Earthquake Monitoring Center (EMC) at the Sultan Qaboos University in Oman.

Earlier on September 12, an earthquake of 2.2 magnitude on the Richter scale had hit Al Dhahirah Governorate.