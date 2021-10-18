Former US State Secretary Colin Powell dies of Covid-19

New York: Former US secretary of state Colin Powell passed away due to complications from Covid 19 , at the age of 84 .

Colin Powell, a US war hero and a retired four-star general, was the first Black person in the US to become the secretary to State . He was also the first Black to become national security adviser under US President Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989. He also served as the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton from 1989 to 1993. He was appointed as the Secretary of State in 2001 by the then President.

He was considered a hero after the victory of the US led coalition forces in 1989 Gulf war. But later he was accused of misleading President George W. Bush for invading Iraq in 2003. Powell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice from Bush Senior and also Clinton.